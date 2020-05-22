All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 1 2020 at 9:44 AM

5955 10th

5955 E 10th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5955 E 10th Ave, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Denver is between the Rocky Mountains and the High Plains, nicknamed,
The Mile High City. Travelers search for unique experiences; others
travel for work purposes.

Jasmin Place is offered for those who work for a couple of weeks or for
months, but a minimum booking is for 30 days. This newly remodeled, comletely furnished condominium is 5 minutes from Rose Medical Center, 5 minuts from Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 8 minutes from National friendly Hospital, and 16 minutes from UC Health University of Colorado Hospital.

The apartment is newly renovated, fully equipped, and you can arrive with your suitcase and laptop and you can stay, work in a luxury environment without hastle.

I am offering TV (more than 100 channels) hi speed internet, underground covered parking, balcony, elevator, laundry in the condo, and optional maid service. Utilities are included.

You have to book a minimum of 30 days and a $1,000 security deposit is
required before you occupy the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5955 10th have any available units?
5955 10th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5955 10th have?
Some of 5955 10th's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5955 10th currently offering any rent specials?
5955 10th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 10th pet-friendly?
No, 5955 10th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5955 10th offer parking?
Yes, 5955 10th offers parking.
Does 5955 10th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 10th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 10th have a pool?
No, 5955 10th does not have a pool.
Does 5955 10th have accessible units?
No, 5955 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 10th have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 10th does not have units with dishwashers.

