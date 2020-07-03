All apartments in Denver
Location

59 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Available 05/01/20 Charming Studio/Carriage House - Property Id: 256298

Charming studio apartment close to Broadway, Downtown, Cherry Creek and Washington Park.
This vintage carriage house apartment is full of character. This second floor studio has a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a large kitchen with built-in hutch and room for table and chairs and lots of light! Awesome yard (shared with house and one other unit) at your front door is shaded and quiet.

1936 Carriage House
500 SF studio plus
Hardwood floors
Force air heat/ Window evaporative cooler
No smoking
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256298
Property Id 256298

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Sherman St. have any available units?
59 Sherman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Sherman St. have?
Some of 59 Sherman St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Sherman St. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Sherman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Sherman St. pet-friendly?
No, 59 Sherman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 59 Sherman St. offer parking?
No, 59 Sherman St. does not offer parking.
Does 59 Sherman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Sherman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Sherman St. have a pool?
No, 59 Sherman St. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Sherman St. have accessible units?
No, 59 Sherman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Sherman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Sherman St. does not have units with dishwashers.

