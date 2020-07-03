59 Sherman St.

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Charming Studio/Carriage House - Property Id: 256298
Charming studio apartment close to Broadway, Downtown, Cherry Creek and Washington Park.
This vintage carriage house apartment is full of character. This second floor studio has a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a large kitchen with built-in hutch and room for table and chairs and lots of light! Awesome yard (shared with house and one other unit) at your front door is shaded and quiet.
1936 Carriage House
500 SF studio plus
Hardwood floors
Force air heat/ Window evaporative cooler
No smoking
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256298
Property Id 256298
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5687724)