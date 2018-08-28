5850 Ceylon Ave. #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BD, 2BTH Townhouse in GREEN VALLEY RANCH!!! - ***Well qualified applicants NOW OFFERING $500 for move-in BEFORE March 1st***

Modern style and open floor plan!!! Ample space for a family or roommate situation. An abundance of light fills the family room and kitchen with views looking out to the landscaped greenspace. Vaulted ceilings, updated light fixtures and granite countertops throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit on same floor as all bedrooms. Outdoor patio with privacy wall! Convenient location to DIA, light rail, shopping center and highways I70 & 225!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



