5831 East Ithaca Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Updated and move-in ready Denver Townhome. 2 bed, 2 bath w. attached garage and off street parking. The spacious, open living room area, hardwood floors, large dining area ready for entertaining. Large kitchen with great storage, pantry, stainless steel appliances. Great master bedroom with great floor to ceiling built ins, large walk in closet. Updated bathrooms, great storage, new carpet and paint. Other features include washer/dryer, A/C, private patio, community pool, peaceful community lawns, and community clubhouse. Exterior, yard, and pool maintenance performed by HOA. Located halfway between downtown Denver and DTC. Close to entertainment, restaurants and shopping, and nearby light rail station makes for an easy commute.



Heat, Water, Trash/Recycling are included in rent. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. No pets please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



