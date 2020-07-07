All apartments in Denver
5831 East Ithaca Place

5831 East Ithaca Place · No Longer Available
Location

5831 East Ithaca Place, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Updated and move-in ready Denver Townhome. 2 bed, 2 bath w. attached garage and off street parking. The spacious, open living room area, hardwood floors, large dining area ready for entertaining. Large kitchen with great storage, pantry, stainless steel appliances. Great master bedroom with great floor to ceiling built ins, large walk in closet. Updated bathrooms, great storage, new carpet and paint. Other features include washer/dryer, A/C, private patio, community pool, peaceful community lawns, and community clubhouse. Exterior, yard, and pool maintenance performed by HOA. Located halfway between downtown Denver and DTC. Close to entertainment, restaurants and shopping, and nearby light rail station makes for an easy commute.

Heat, Water, Trash/Recycling are included in rent. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. No pets please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Exterior Maintenance, Snow Removal, Garage, Community Pool, Washer, Dryer, Private Patio, A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 East Ithaca Place have any available units?
5831 East Ithaca Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5831 East Ithaca Place have?
Some of 5831 East Ithaca Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 East Ithaca Place currently offering any rent specials?
5831 East Ithaca Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 East Ithaca Place pet-friendly?
No, 5831 East Ithaca Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5831 East Ithaca Place offer parking?
Yes, 5831 East Ithaca Place offers parking.
Does 5831 East Ithaca Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5831 East Ithaca Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 East Ithaca Place have a pool?
Yes, 5831 East Ithaca Place has a pool.
Does 5831 East Ithaca Place have accessible units?
No, 5831 East Ithaca Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 East Ithaca Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5831 East Ithaca Place does not have units with dishwashers.

