Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PRICE REDUCED!!! 5785 E. Mexico Ave. Single Family Home in Virginia Village/Cook Park - 3 BED 1.5 BATH - PRICE REDUCED!



THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME.



5875 EAST MEXICO AVE. DENVER CO. 80224



$2,100.00 PLUS ALL UTILITIES - SECURITY DEPOSIT $2,100.00



SINGLE FAMILY HOME! WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. EAT IN KITCHEN ,DISHWASHER, DINING ROOM , W/D



2 GARAGE. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD CARE.



HIGH SCHOOL: THOMAS JEFFERSON MIDDLE: HILL ELEMENTARY: MCMEEN



SMALL DOG OR CAT POSSIBLE WITH GOOD REFERENCES AND PET DEPOSITS. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE FULL MONTHS RENT AND IS DUE WITHIN 24 HOURS OF ACCEPTANCE. ONE FULL MONTHS RENT IS ALWAYS DUE AT MOVE IN. PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE4544790)