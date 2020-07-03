All apartments in Denver
5760 Boston Street

5760 Boston St · No Longer Available
Location

5760 Boston St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dfde0b040 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current properties*** Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Wee Cottage with almost 1,400 sq ft of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Main Level includes Living Area, Powder Room and spacious Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar/island, 5 burner gas range and stainless appliances. Upper Level features Laundry with full size washer/dryer, 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths. Fenced Side Yard; Central air; Attached 1 car Garage. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton.Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Pets allowed upon owner approval. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 Boston Street have any available units?
5760 Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5760 Boston Street have?
Some of 5760 Boston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
5760 Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5760 Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 5760 Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 5760 Boston Street offers parking.
Does 5760 Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5760 Boston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 Boston Street have a pool?
Yes, 5760 Boston Street has a pool.
Does 5760 Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 5760 Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5760 Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

