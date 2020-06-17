5740 E Eldorado Pl

Amenities
Room for Rent near Light Rail, Highline Trail - Property Id: 211691
Largest bedroom in house. One window, nice view, two closets.
Share upstairs with 3 other roommates.
Share bath with one roommate.
Great backyard; gardening space available.
New windows, new electrical outlets, switches & LED lights, new stainless refrigerator, floors recently refinished.
Close to light rail and Highline canal.
GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE
Terms:
Rent: $700/room
Deposit: $700
Term: 1 year but will consider shorter term
Utilities: gas, electric, water, internet shared w/ other tenants
Pets: no pets; might consider a cat
Other Policies: No smoking (420 friendly)
Applicants must pass background, credit and reference check ($45 fee/pp)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211691
Property Id 211691
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5497523)