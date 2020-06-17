5740 E Eldorado Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Room for Rent near Light Rail, Highline Trail - Property Id: 211691



Largest bedroom in house. One window, nice view, two closets.

Share upstairs with 3 other roommates.

Share bath with one roommate.

Great backyard; gardening space available.

New windows, new electrical outlets, switches & LED lights, new stainless refrigerator, floors recently refinished.

Close to light rail and Highline canal.

GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE



Terms:

Rent: $700/room

Deposit: $700

Term: 1 year but will consider shorter term

Utilities: gas, electric, water, internet shared w/ other tenants

Pets: no pets; might consider a cat

Other Policies: No smoking (420 friendly)

Applicants must pass background, credit and reference check ($45 fee/pp)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211691

No Dogs Allowed



