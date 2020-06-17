All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5740 E Eldorado Pl
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

5740 E Eldorado Pl

5740 East Eldorado Place · No Longer Available
Location

5740 East Eldorado Place, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Room for Rent near Light Rail, Highline Trail - Property Id: 211691

Largest bedroom in house. One window, nice view, two closets.
Share upstairs with 3 other roommates.
Share bath with one roommate.
Great backyard; gardening space available.
New windows, new electrical outlets, switches & LED lights, new stainless refrigerator, floors recently refinished.
Close to light rail and Highline canal.
GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE

Terms:
Rent: $700/room
Deposit: $700
Term: 1 year but will consider shorter term
Utilities: gas, electric, water, internet shared w/ other tenants
Pets: no pets; might consider a cat
Other Policies: No smoking (420 friendly)
Applicants must pass background, credit and reference check ($45 fee/pp)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211691
Property Id 211691

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5497523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 E Eldorado Pl have any available units?
5740 E Eldorado Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 E Eldorado Pl have?
Some of 5740 E Eldorado Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 E Eldorado Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5740 E Eldorado Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 E Eldorado Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5740 E Eldorado Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5740 E Eldorado Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5740 E Eldorado Pl offers parking.
Does 5740 E Eldorado Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5740 E Eldorado Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 E Eldorado Pl have a pool?
No, 5740 E Eldorado Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5740 E Eldorado Pl have accessible units?
No, 5740 E Eldorado Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 E Eldorado Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 E Eldorado Pl has units with dishwashers.
