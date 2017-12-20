All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

572 S High St

572 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

572 South High Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This UPDATED unit of a triplex is available now!

Beautiful large 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit has original hardwood floors, fresh paint, full kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of natural light with plantation shutters and it's own central air system. The bedroom has two large, walk-in closets and access to the shared courtyard in the back. There is a room in the basement that is fully carpeted and finished, has windows, but no closet. Full-Size washer and dryer are in the basement with lots of storage in the same room.
Main landscape is taken care of by owner, only need to pull weeds, in shared rocks of courtyard, when present.

Walking distance from many restaurants, shops and more! Close to the park, minutes from the Light Rail, Cherry Creek Mall and downtown Denver.

***1 Dog considered with qualified tenant*** $500 refundable deposit required. NO CATS.

!!!Water and Gas split 3-ways between tri-plex!!! Charge will go on your ledger and you will pay in addition to the following months rent. Tenant is responsible for setting up own Electric/Cable/Internet.

Owner is willing to consider 9, 12 or 18 month lease.

Please call/text Oliver 630-390-6650 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 S High St have any available units?
572 S High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 S High St have?
Some of 572 S High St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 S High St currently offering any rent specials?
572 S High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 S High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 S High St is pet friendly.
Does 572 S High St offer parking?
No, 572 S High St does not offer parking.
Does 572 S High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 S High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 S High St have a pool?
No, 572 S High St does not have a pool.
Does 572 S High St have accessible units?
No, 572 S High St does not have accessible units.
Does 572 S High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 S High St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

