572 S High St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This UPDATED unit of a triplex is available now!



Beautiful large 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit has original hardwood floors, fresh paint, full kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of natural light with plantation shutters and it's own central air system. The bedroom has two large, walk-in closets and access to the shared courtyard in the back. There is a room in the basement that is fully carpeted and finished, has windows, but no closet. Full-Size washer and dryer are in the basement with lots of storage in the same room.

Main landscape is taken care of by owner, only need to pull weeds, in shared rocks of courtyard, when present.



Walking distance from many restaurants, shops and more! Close to the park, minutes from the Light Rail, Cherry Creek Mall and downtown Denver.



***1 Dog considered with qualified tenant*** $500 refundable deposit required. NO CATS.



!!!Water and Gas split 3-ways between tri-plex!!! Charge will go on your ledger and you will pay in addition to the following months rent. Tenant is responsible for setting up own Electric/Cable/Internet.



Owner is willing to consider 9, 12 or 18 month lease.



Please call/text Oliver 630-390-6650 to schedule a showing.