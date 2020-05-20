All apartments in Denver
571 Emerson St A
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

571 Emerson St A

571 N Emerson St · No Longer Available
Location

571 N Emerson St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

Unit A Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Denver Square Craftsman Duplex - Property Id: 108838

Newly remodeled Denver Square Craftsman duplex with 4BR/1BA/1540SF in the Alamo Placita Historic District near Speer, Wash Park, Esquire Theater, Botanical Gardens, Cheeseman Park and more. The home features beautiful quarter-sawn oak floors throughout except the kitchen and bathroom. The main floor has the Entry Foyer with glass French doors to the LR with wood burning Jotul fireplace and pocket doors to the DR with built-in hutch plus the gourmet kitchen with Granite and SS appliances including a gas cooktop stove with convection oven. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, two are connected with French doors and can be used as a Master bedroom or can be closed off with a solid wall plus the bathroom with Skylight, Claw Foot Tub and Granite Counters. Additional features include central air, 2 off street parking spaces, shared washer and dryer and a shared backyard that's maintained by the owner. Trash and recycling is included in the rent. One small dog or cat will be considered.
Property Id 108838

(RLNE4790621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Emerson St A have any available units?
571 Emerson St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 571 Emerson St A have?
Some of 571 Emerson St A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Emerson St A currently offering any rent specials?
571 Emerson St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Emerson St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 Emerson St A is pet friendly.
Does 571 Emerson St A offer parking?
No, 571 Emerson St A does not offer parking.
Does 571 Emerson St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 571 Emerson St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Emerson St A have a pool?
No, 571 Emerson St A does not have a pool.
Does 571 Emerson St A have accessible units?
No, 571 Emerson St A does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Emerson St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Emerson St A has units with dishwashers.
