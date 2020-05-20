571 Emerson St A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Unit A Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Denver Square Craftsman Duplex - Property Id: 108838



Newly remodeled Denver Square Craftsman duplex with 4BR/1BA/1540SF in the Alamo Placita Historic District near Speer, Wash Park, Esquire Theater, Botanical Gardens, Cheeseman Park and more. The home features beautiful quarter-sawn oak floors throughout except the kitchen and bathroom. The main floor has the Entry Foyer with glass French doors to the LR with wood burning Jotul fireplace and pocket doors to the DR with built-in hutch plus the gourmet kitchen with Granite and SS appliances including a gas cooktop stove with convection oven. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, two are connected with French doors and can be used as a Master bedroom or can be closed off with a solid wall plus the bathroom with Skylight, Claw Foot Tub and Granite Counters. Additional features include central air, 2 off street parking spaces, shared washer and dryer and a shared backyard that's maintained by the owner. Trash and recycling is included in the rent. One small dog or cat will be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108838

Property Id 108838



(RLNE4790621)