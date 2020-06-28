5572 Killarney St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home located on a large corner lot on a very quiet street. Wonderful kitchen with beautiful cabinets & plenty of counter space. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Spacious family room with gas fireplace. Master bath has large five-piece master bath & walk-in closet. Large backyard perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Unfinished basement has tall ceilings which can be perfect for storage, home gym, or anything else you can think of. This home is located in a great up and coming part of town with plenty of restaurants, the new Gaylord Center Of the Rockies hotel and resort which hosts many events and has plenty of activiites, as well as the Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden.