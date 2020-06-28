All apartments in Denver
5572 Killarney St

5572 Killarney Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5572 Killarney Ct, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home located on a large corner lot on a very quiet street. Wonderful kitchen with beautiful cabinets & plenty of counter space. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Spacious family room with gas fireplace. Master bath has large five-piece master bath & walk-in closet. Large backyard perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Unfinished basement has tall ceilings which can be perfect for storage, home gym, or anything else you can think of. This home is located in a great up and coming part of town with plenty of restaurants, the new Gaylord Center Of the Rockies hotel and resort which hosts many events and has plenty of activiites, as well as the Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5572 Killarney St have any available units?
5572 Killarney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5572 Killarney St have?
Some of 5572 Killarney St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5572 Killarney St currently offering any rent specials?
5572 Killarney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5572 Killarney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5572 Killarney St is pet friendly.
Does 5572 Killarney St offer parking?
Yes, 5572 Killarney St offers parking.
Does 5572 Killarney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5572 Killarney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5572 Killarney St have a pool?
No, 5572 Killarney St does not have a pool.
Does 5572 Killarney St have accessible units?
No, 5572 Killarney St does not have accessible units.
Does 5572 Killarney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5572 Killarney St does not have units with dishwashers.
