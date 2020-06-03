All apartments in Denver
5571 Malta St

5571 Malta St · No Longer Available
Location

5571 Malta St, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Contemporary 2 Story 3bd/3.5ba w/ Finished Basement! - Available October 5th, 2019! Spacious two story home, vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, 3bd/3.5ba, plus large finished basement with full bathroom! Contemporary kitchen and main floor laundry. Attached two car garage. Open stairwell leads to oversized master bedroom with walk in closet and high end 3/4 master bathroom. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom with over sized soak in tub. Spacious basement could be a 4th bedroom, office, theater room, teen hangout, oversized play room.
Close to parks, schools and recreation.
Great sunny patio, fenced in backyard with additional storage shed.
No smoking of ANY kind.
Application Fee $40 per lease signer.
1st month and security deposit to move in.
12 month lease minimum.
Pets allowed with an additional deposit.
Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer/Yard Maintenance NOT included.
This property is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours notice to show.
Call today to schedule a showing!
Tenant must provide proof of rental insurance.

(RLNE3456914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5571 Malta St have any available units?
5571 Malta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5571 Malta St have?
Some of 5571 Malta St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5571 Malta St currently offering any rent specials?
5571 Malta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5571 Malta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5571 Malta St is pet friendly.
Does 5571 Malta St offer parking?
Yes, 5571 Malta St offers parking.
Does 5571 Malta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5571 Malta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5571 Malta St have a pool?
No, 5571 Malta St does not have a pool.
Does 5571 Malta St have accessible units?
No, 5571 Malta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5571 Malta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5571 Malta St has units with dishwashers.
