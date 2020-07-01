5567 Killarney St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two story home in the much sought after Green Valley Ranch North neighborhood. This property boosts light laminate flooring throughout, ample natural light, freshly painted walls within the last year and backs up to the much desired greenbelt and gorgeous mountain views that provide you the best sunsets! The main level features a living room, dining room, half bathroom, walk in laundry room and updated kitchen with granite countertops and pull out cabinet drawers. The upper level features a large family room great for a man cave, play area, office or can be made into a fourth bedroom if desired. Master bedroom is spacious and has an on-suite bathroom and two his and hers walk in closets. Both guest bedrooms are down the hallway with a shared full bath in between. The backyard is spacious and wonderful for all of the sun we get here in Sunny Colorado!