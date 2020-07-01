All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

5567 Killarney St

5567 North Killarney Court · No Longer Available
Location

5567 North Killarney Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home in the much sought after Green Valley Ranch North neighborhood. This property boosts light laminate flooring throughout, ample natural light, freshly painted walls within the last year and backs up to the much desired greenbelt and gorgeous mountain views that provide you the best sunsets! The main level features a living room, dining room, half bathroom, walk in laundry room and updated kitchen with granite countertops and pull out cabinet drawers. The upper level features a large family room great for a man cave, play area, office or can be made into a fourth bedroom if desired. Master bedroom is spacious and has an on-suite bathroom and two his and hers walk in closets. Both guest bedrooms are down the hallway with a shared full bath in between. The backyard is spacious and wonderful for all of the sun we get here in Sunny Colorado!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5567 Killarney St have any available units?
5567 Killarney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5567 Killarney St have?
Some of 5567 Killarney St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5567 Killarney St currently offering any rent specials?
5567 Killarney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5567 Killarney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5567 Killarney St is pet friendly.
Does 5567 Killarney St offer parking?
Yes, 5567 Killarney St offers parking.
Does 5567 Killarney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5567 Killarney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5567 Killarney St have a pool?
No, 5567 Killarney St does not have a pool.
Does 5567 Killarney St have accessible units?
No, 5567 Killarney St does not have accessible units.
Does 5567 Killarney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5567 Killarney St has units with dishwashers.

