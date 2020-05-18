Amenities
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath Home with Incredible Yard! Convenient Location and Close to Tons of Parks! - 5560 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available August 1!
Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home in Montbello! Walking distance to Parkfield Lake Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park and Falcon Park. Quick access to I-70, I-225, UCH, and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport!
Features:
- Spacious living room!
- Central heat
- Evaporative cooler
- Large back yard
- Large storage shed
- Great access to I-70 & I-225
- 4th bedroom can also be a playroom, office, or flex room!
Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,995
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents responsible for all utilities
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!
Requirements:
- Household income about 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years
To schedule your showing please email Tom Wagner at tom.wagner@realatlas.com or text at 262-844-5533.
(RLNE3309263)