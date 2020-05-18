Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath Home with Incredible Yard! Convenient Location and Close to Tons of Parks! - 5560 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available August 1!



Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home in Montbello! Walking distance to Parkfield Lake Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park and Falcon Park. Quick access to I-70, I-225, UCH, and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport!



Features:

- Spacious living room!

- Central heat

- Evaporative cooler

- Large back yard

- Large storage shed

- Great access to I-70 & I-225

- 4th bedroom can also be a playroom, office, or flex room!



Rent: $1,995

Deposit: $1,995

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities: residents responsible for all utilities

Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income about 3X the monthly rent

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years



To schedule your showing please email Tom Wagner at tom.wagner@realatlas.com or text at 262-844-5533.



(RLNE3309263)