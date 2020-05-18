All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5560 Yuba Way

5560 Yuba Way · No Longer Available
Location

5560 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath Home with Incredible Yard! Convenient Location and Close to Tons of Parks! - 5560 Yuba Way, Denver, CO 80239 - Available August 1!

Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home in Montbello! Walking distance to Parkfield Lake Park, Montbello Recreation Center, Montbello Central Park and Falcon Park. Quick access to I-70, I-225, UCH, and only 15 minutes to Denver International Airport!

Features:
- Spacious living room!
- Central heat
- Evaporative cooler
- Large back yard
- Large storage shed
- Great access to I-70 & I-225
- 4th bedroom can also be a playroom, office, or flex room!

Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,995
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents responsible for all utilities
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income about 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

To schedule your showing please email Tom Wagner at tom.wagner@realatlas.com or text at 262-844-5533.

(RLNE3309263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 Yuba Way have any available units?
5560 Yuba Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5560 Yuba Way currently offering any rent specials?
5560 Yuba Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 Yuba Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5560 Yuba Way is pet friendly.
Does 5560 Yuba Way offer parking?
No, 5560 Yuba Way does not offer parking.
Does 5560 Yuba Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5560 Yuba Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 Yuba Way have a pool?
No, 5560 Yuba Way does not have a pool.
Does 5560 Yuba Way have accessible units?
No, 5560 Yuba Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 Yuba Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5560 Yuba Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5560 Yuba Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5560 Yuba Way does not have units with air conditioning.
