5557 Flanders Way

Amenities
Enjoy this newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath house in the heart of Green Valley Ranch. 1,245 square feet w/New carpet, paint & Stainless Steel appliances & A/C. This home is ready to move into and is ready to make your own. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and this house comes with a 1 car attached garage and large backyard for family and pets fun! Washer and Dryer are included. This property will be managed by Renters Warehouse. Application is $55 per adult and once approved there is a $150 Startup/Admin fee. Owner is looking for a long term tenant to make this house theirs. No basement