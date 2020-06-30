All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5557 Flanders Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5557 Flanders Way
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:45 AM

5557 Flanders Way

5557 Flanders Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5557 Flanders Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enjoy this newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath house in the heart of Green Valley Ranch. 1,245 square feet w/New carpet, paint & Stainless Steel appliances & A/C. This home is ready to move into and is ready to make your own. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and this house comes with a 1 car attached garage and large backyard for family and pets fun! Washer and Dryer are included. This property will be managed by Renters Warehouse. Application is $55 per adult and once approved there is a $150 Startup/Admin fee. Owner is looking for a long term tenant to make this house theirs. No basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5557 Flanders Way have any available units?
5557 Flanders Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5557 Flanders Way have?
Some of 5557 Flanders Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5557 Flanders Way currently offering any rent specials?
5557 Flanders Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5557 Flanders Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5557 Flanders Way is pet friendly.
Does 5557 Flanders Way offer parking?
Yes, 5557 Flanders Way offers parking.
Does 5557 Flanders Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5557 Flanders Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5557 Flanders Way have a pool?
No, 5557 Flanders Way does not have a pool.
Does 5557 Flanders Way have accessible units?
No, 5557 Flanders Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5557 Flanders Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5557 Flanders Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University