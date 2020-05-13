5551 Potomac Way

Amenities
Rare 2 bed 1 bath single family home in Montbello COMING SOON! - You don't find many 2 bedroom single family homes in the Denver metro area, much less Montbello. Remodeled from the studs out. New flooring, new paint, new appliances. Air conditioning. Washer Dryer. Fenced in yard. 2 car garage. Great location. 10 minutes to Dick's Sporting Goods Park. 15 minutes to the Denver International Airport, the Anschutz medical campus, and Stapleton shopping.
Rental Terms
Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1695
Utilities: resident pays all utilities
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Proof of 3x income required to apply
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
