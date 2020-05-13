5551 Potomac Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rare 2 bed 1 bath single family home in Montbello COMING SOON! - You don't find many 2 bedroom single family homes in the Denver metro area, much less Montbello. Remodeled from the studs out. New flooring, new paint, new appliances. Air conditioning. Washer Dryer. Fenced in yard. 2 car garage. Great location. 10 minutes to Dick's Sporting Goods Park. 15 minutes to the Denver International Airport, the Anschutz medical campus, and Stapleton shopping.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1695

Deposit: $1695

Utilities: resident pays all utilities

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



Proof of 3x income required to apply



dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate



(RLNE5627669)