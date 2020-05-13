All apartments in Denver
5551 Potomac Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

5551 Potomac Way

5551 Potomac Way · (303) 242-8980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5551 Potomac Way, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5551 Potomac Way · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare 2 bed 1 bath single family home in Montbello COMING SOON! - You don't find many 2 bedroom single family homes in the Denver metro area, much less Montbello. Remodeled from the studs out. New flooring, new paint, new appliances. Air conditioning. Washer Dryer. Fenced in yard. 2 car garage. Great location. 10 minutes to Dick's Sporting Goods Park. 15 minutes to the Denver International Airport, the Anschutz medical campus, and Stapleton shopping.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1695
Utilities: resident pays all utilities
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Proof of 3x income required to apply

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE5627669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Potomac Way have any available units?
5551 Potomac Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5551 Potomac Way have?
Some of 5551 Potomac Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Potomac Way currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Potomac Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Potomac Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 Potomac Way is pet friendly.
Does 5551 Potomac Way offer parking?
Yes, 5551 Potomac Way does offer parking.
Does 5551 Potomac Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Potomac Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Potomac Way have a pool?
No, 5551 Potomac Way does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Potomac Way have accessible units?
No, 5551 Potomac Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Potomac Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 Potomac Way does not have units with dishwashers.
