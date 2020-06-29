All apartments in Denver
5523 East Thrill Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5523 East Thrill Place

5523 East Thrill Place · No Longer Available
Location

5523 East Thrill Place, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2BD, 1BA Home in Park Hill with 1-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Recently remodeled, this home feels both sleek and updated. Conveniently located near multiple shopping centers with a variety of shops, restaurants, breweries and more. Phenomenally located in the heart of Park Hill, enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood that provides easy access to Stapleton, Downtown Denver, Capitol Hill, and Lowry. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*Water, sewer, trash, and landscaping included.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5427971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5523 East Thrill Place have any available units?
5523 East Thrill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5523 East Thrill Place have?
Some of 5523 East Thrill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5523 East Thrill Place currently offering any rent specials?
5523 East Thrill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5523 East Thrill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5523 East Thrill Place is pet friendly.
Does 5523 East Thrill Place offer parking?
Yes, 5523 East Thrill Place offers parking.
Does 5523 East Thrill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5523 East Thrill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5523 East Thrill Place have a pool?
No, 5523 East Thrill Place does not have a pool.
Does 5523 East Thrill Place have accessible units?
No, 5523 East Thrill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5523 East Thrill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5523 East Thrill Place has units with dishwashers.

