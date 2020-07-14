5410 East Asbury Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

While offering great value for size, this property provides clean, affordable living in south east Denver. Starting with the comfort of the living room, this property provides a cozy atmosphere that one can truly call home. The rooms are a good size that offer plenty of storage with many decorating and organizational options. The windows are new and numerous, large enough to allow plenty of natural light in. The patio and fenced in backyard acts as the perfect place for that summer cookout. New carpet and paint through out the home. New kitchen appliances.



Conveniently located near DU and roughly half way between Downtown and the DTC. Washer and dryer are included. Also features a wood burning fire place. Provides easy access to I-25, Evans ave, and Light Rail and RTD lines.



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227. Visit www.rently.com or call / text 1.888.883.1193 to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik! (EMD 2018-1028)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.