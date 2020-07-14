All apartments in Denver
5410 East Asbury Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5410 East Asbury Avenue

5410 East Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5410 East Asbury Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
While offering great value for size, this property provides clean, affordable living in south east Denver. Starting with the comfort of the living room, this property provides a cozy atmosphere that one can truly call home. The rooms are a good size that offer plenty of storage with many decorating and organizational options. The windows are new and numerous, large enough to allow plenty of natural light in. The patio and fenced in backyard acts as the perfect place for that summer cookout. New carpet and paint through out the home. New kitchen appliances.

Conveniently located near DU and roughly half way between Downtown and the DTC. Washer and dryer are included. Also features a wood burning fire place. Provides easy access to I-25, Evans ave, and Light Rail and RTD lines.

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227. Visit www.rently.com or call / text 1.888.883.1193 to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik! (EMD 2018-1028)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 East Asbury Avenue have any available units?
5410 East Asbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 East Asbury Avenue have?
Some of 5410 East Asbury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 East Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5410 East Asbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 East Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 East Asbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5410 East Asbury Avenue offer parking?
No, 5410 East Asbury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5410 East Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5410 East Asbury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 East Asbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 5410 East Asbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5410 East Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5410 East Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 East Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 East Asbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
