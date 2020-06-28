5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222

Amenities

Convenient 800 square foot 1 bed with 3/4 bath basement unit with kitchen available now! UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. TV, 100 mbps internet, gas, electric, water, and trash INCLUDED. Separate entrance - Common laundry and backyard. 1 mile from light rail station. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Regal UA Colorado Center & IMAX. Backyard has a gate to Ash Grove Park. Ample street parking. 12-month lease. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Please call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!