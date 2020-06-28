All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222

5361 East Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5361 East Colorado Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Convenient 800 square foot 1 bed with 3/4 bath basement unit with kitchen available now! UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. TV, 100 mbps internet, gas, electric, water, and trash INCLUDED. Separate entrance - Common laundry and backyard. 1 mile from light rail station. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Regal UA Colorado Center & IMAX. Backyard has a gate to Ash Grove Park. Ample street parking. 12-month lease. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Please call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 have any available units?
5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 currently offering any rent specials?
5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 pet-friendly?
No, 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 offer parking?
No, 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 does not offer parking.
Does 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 have a pool?
No, 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 does not have a pool.
Does 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 have accessible units?
No, 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 does not have accessible units.
Does 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5361 E Colorado Avenue 80222 does not have units with air conditioning.
