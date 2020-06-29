525 East 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this large 1BR apartment home for immediate viewing and occupancy.



Located in historical South Cap Hill, our 1 BR Apartment is located in the 6th & Pearl / Governor's Park & Cheeseman Park area. Walkable to Trader Joe's, restaurants and all that Cap Hill has to offer.



This cute 1900's one level town home is clean, recently painted, with wood floors throughout, bathroom skylights and those 'quirky' closets and drawers. The living and 'sitting' rooms easily make this apartment home larger than many of similar age.



And NO neighbors above or below along with a porch to enjoy the summer and fall. Basement storage is abundant for all your 'outdoor' activities!



NOTE: The property is currently being made ready for occupancy so things are not yet completed.



For immediate showing access visit www.rently.com or call / text 1.888.883.1193 to register OR visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application or call 303-839-1201 (EMD 2019 0909)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.