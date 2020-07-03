524 Detroit Street

Amenities

***AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE 2020***



****Full Credit and Background Check Apply****



Great town home in Cherry Creek, very quiet neighborhood, fresh renovations, amazing deal!



FEATURES:



-Granite Counter Tops



-Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range, Refrigerator, & Dishwasher)



-Brand new tile flooring and Backsplash



-Heated Tile Floor in Bathroom



-Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Living Area.



-1 reserved off street parking spot, right outside the front door/deck



-Air Conditioned



-Washer and Dryer in unit



This property is touted as a "VERY WALKABLE" property by walkscore .com meaning you can walk or bike to just about anything from grocery and convenience stores, coffee shops and bars, to all of the outlets at the Cherry Creek Mall:



Vestra Property Management LLC is not responsible for inaccuracies on 3rd party listing sites such as this one. Please visit our website directly for the most accurate and up to date information.

