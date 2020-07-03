All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 524 Detroit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
524 Detroit Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:16 AM

524 Detroit Street

524 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

524 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
***AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE 2020***

****Full Credit and Background Check Apply****

Great town home in Cherry Creek, very quiet neighborhood, fresh renovations, amazing deal!

FEATURES:

-Granite Counter Tops

-Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range, Refrigerator, & Dishwasher)

-Brand new tile flooring and Backsplash

-Heated Tile Floor in Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Living Area.

-1 reserved off street parking spot, right outside the front door/deck

-Air Conditioned

-Washer and Dryer in unit

This property is touted as a "VERY WALKABLE" property by walkscore .com meaning you can walk or bike to just about anything from grocery and convenience stores, coffee shops and bars, to all of the outlets at the Cherry Creek Mall:

Vestra Property Management LLC is not responsible for inaccuracies on 3rd party listing sites such as this one. Please visit our website directly for the most accurate and up to date information.
***AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF MAY 2020***

****Full Credit and Background Check Apply****

Great town home in Cherry Creek, very quiet neighborhood, fresh renovations, amazing deal!

FEATURES:

-Granite Counter Tops

-Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Range, Refrigerator, & Dishwasher)

-Brand new tile flooring and Backsplash

-Heated Tile Floor in Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Living Area.

-1 reserved off street parking spot, right outside the front door/deck

-Air Conditioned

-Washer and Dryer in unit

This property is touted as a "VERY WALKABLE" property by walkscore .com meaning you can walk or bike to just about anything from grocery and convenience stores, coffee shops and bars, to all of the outlets at the Cherry Creek Mall:

Vestra Property Management LLC is not responsible for inaccuracies on 3rd party listing sites such as this one. Please visit our website directly for the most accurate and up to date information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Detroit Street have any available units?
524 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Detroit Street have?
Some of 524 Detroit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 Detroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 524 Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 Detroit Street offers parking.
Does 524 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 Detroit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 524 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 524 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Detroit Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University