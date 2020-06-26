All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

5188 Osceola St

5188 Osceola St · No Longer Available
Location

5188 Osceola St, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Minutes to Regis University, Lakes, Parks, Restaurants and Schools!! 3 bed, 1 bath House In Berkley Neighborhood! - Our gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath house is just minutes from Regis University and Rocky Mountain Lake Park! Walk or bike to many wonderful restaurants and coffee shops such as The Noshery, Dubbeldutch and Earth Friendly Coffee Company at Action Warehouse. Nearby restaurants include Brooklyn's Finest Pizza, Yareth's Mexican Fast Food and Oasis!

Ready to call home and offering:
-Newer Appliances
-Garage
-Washer and Dryer Included!
-Extra Storage!

Rent $1920
Deposit $1920

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC
Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing

Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins
Thanks for your interest!

(RLNE4961281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5188 Osceola St have any available units?
5188 Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5188 Osceola St have?
Some of 5188 Osceola St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5188 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
5188 Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5188 Osceola St pet-friendly?
No, 5188 Osceola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5188 Osceola St offer parking?
Yes, 5188 Osceola St offers parking.
Does 5188 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5188 Osceola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5188 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 5188 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 5188 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 5188 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 5188 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5188 Osceola St does not have units with dishwashers.
