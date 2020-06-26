5188 Osceola St

Amenities

Minutes to Regis University, Lakes, Parks, Restaurants and Schools!! 3 bed, 1 bath House In Berkley Neighborhood! - Our gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath house is just minutes from Regis University and Rocky Mountain Lake Park! Walk or bike to many wonderful restaurants and coffee shops such as The Noshery, Dubbeldutch and Earth Friendly Coffee Company at Action Warehouse. Nearby restaurants include Brooklyn's Finest Pizza, Yareth's Mexican Fast Food and Oasis!



Ready to call home and offering:

-Newer Appliances

-Garage

-Washer and Dryer Included!

-Extra Storage!



Rent $1920

Deposit $1920



Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC

Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing



Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins

Thanks for your interest!



(RLNE4961281)