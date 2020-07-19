5188 Ceylon Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #822954.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,070 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Nearby are walk/biking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #822954.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.