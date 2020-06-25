5169 Clinton St

Amenities

This one's immaculate! In the desirable "Fair Winds" community, in Stapleton. Newer home built in 2016. 2-car attached garage/driveway! Beautiful open floor plan, wood-look flooring, SS appliances, and washer/dryer. EVERYTHING you need is closeby - Restaurants, tons of shopping & retail, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Preserve, Prairie Gateway Open Space, University Hospital, Children's Hospital, Conservatory Green Park and Plaza. Easy access to DIA, I-70, E-470, I-270, I-225. Attached 2 car garage, open floor plan, modern finishes throughout. Denver Public School District. Nearby: DSST Stapleton. Enjoy the community lifestyle while living in this beautiful home! Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. $7/month P&R. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery or call 720 961 2966