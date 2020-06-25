All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5169 Clinton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5169 Clinton St
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

5169 Clinton St

5169 Clinton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5169 Clinton St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one's immaculate! In the desirable "Fair Winds" community, in Stapleton. Newer home built in 2016. 2-car attached garage/driveway! Beautiful open floor plan, wood-look flooring, SS appliances, and washer/dryer. EVERYTHING you need is closeby - Restaurants, tons of shopping & retail, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Preserve, Prairie Gateway Open Space, University Hospital, Children's Hospital, Conservatory Green Park and Plaza. Easy access to DIA, I-70, E-470, I-270, I-225. Attached 2 car garage, open floor plan, modern finishes throughout. Denver Public School District. Nearby: DSST Stapleton. Enjoy the community lifestyle while living in this beautiful home! Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. $7/month P&R. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery or call 720 961 2966

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5169 Clinton St have any available units?
5169 Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5169 Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
5169 Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5169 Clinton St pet-friendly?
No, 5169 Clinton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5169 Clinton St offer parking?
Yes, 5169 Clinton St offers parking.
Does 5169 Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5169 Clinton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5169 Clinton St have a pool?
No, 5169 Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 5169 Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 5169 Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 5169 Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5169 Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5169 Clinton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5169 Clinton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University