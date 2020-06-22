515 Galapago St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in an ideal location! Near downtown and Denver Health Medical Center. This is a three bedroom 1 bath home with lots of parking for you. Large kitchen and living space with an renovated attic bedroom and separate living area. A beautiful fireplace (non functioning) in the light and bright living room with plenty of windows and light. Nice front yard porch and large drive way! To qualify you must have a 650 credit score and monthly income 3 x's the amount of rent plus no evictions or criminal history. To schedule a showing plz contact Patricia at 303 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com