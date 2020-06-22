All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 515 Galapago St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
515 Galapago St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

515 Galapago St

515 North Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 North Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in an ideal location! Near downtown and Denver Health Medical Center. This is a three bedroom 1 bath home with lots of parking for you. Large kitchen and living space with an renovated attic bedroom and separate living area. A beautiful fireplace (non functioning) in the light and bright living room with plenty of windows and light. Nice front yard porch and large drive way! To qualify you must have a 650 credit score and monthly income 3 x's the amount of rent plus no evictions or criminal history. To schedule a showing plz contact Patricia at 303 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Galapago St have any available units?
515 Galapago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Galapago St have?
Some of 515 Galapago St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Galapago St currently offering any rent specials?
515 Galapago St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Galapago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Galapago St is pet friendly.
Does 515 Galapago St offer parking?
Yes, 515 Galapago St does offer parking.
Does 515 Galapago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Galapago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Galapago St have a pool?
No, 515 Galapago St does not have a pool.
Does 515 Galapago St have accessible units?
No, 515 Galapago St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Galapago St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Galapago St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University