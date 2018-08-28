Amenities
5136 Tennyson Street Available 05/30/20 Extravagant 4BD, 3BA Open-Concept Berkeley Home with Fenced Back Yard, 2 Patios, and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy deluxe Denver living in this contemporary and comfortable home in Berkeley! The main floor boasts hardwood floors throughout the open concept living room and kitchen, along with a guest bedroom and bathroom. The second floor holds two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double-sinks, and a master suite with two closets and a huge 5-piece elegant en suite bathroom. Spend some time outside in your large, private fenced back yard and enjoy beautiful Rocky Mountain sunsets on your front patio. Just a short walk to Berkeley Lake Park, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, or dining and shopping along Denver's beloved Tennyson Street. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, and lawn care
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
