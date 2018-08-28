All apartments in Denver
5136 Tennyson Street

Location

5136 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5136 Tennyson Street Available 05/30/20 Extravagant 4BD, 3BA Open-Concept Berkeley Home with Fenced Back Yard, 2 Patios, and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy deluxe Denver living in this contemporary and comfortable home in Berkeley! The main floor boasts hardwood floors throughout the open concept living room and kitchen, along with a guest bedroom and bathroom. The second floor holds two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double-sinks, and a master suite with two closets and a huge 5-piece elegant en suite bathroom. Spend some time outside in your large, private fenced back yard and enjoy beautiful Rocky Mountain sunsets on your front patio. Just a short walk to Berkeley Lake Park, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, or dining and shopping along Denver's beloved Tennyson Street. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, and lawn care
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4990525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Tennyson Street have any available units?
5136 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 5136 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5136 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 5136 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 5136 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 5136 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5136 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 5136 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5136 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 5136 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 Tennyson Street has units with dishwashers.
