5121 Meade St.

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Large Berkeley 6 Bedroom (one block west of Regis) - Property Id: 136233



Large 6 bedroom rental in Berkeley. Great Berkeley/Sunnyside/Regis location. Just 1 block west of Regis University. Walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants. Also, this house is so close to the Highlands and Tennyson Street with some of the hottest restaurants and shops in Denver. The location couldn't be better on this quiet, well maintained street.



This all brick house has slab granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, excellent finishes and updated bathrooms. Tons of character with over 2200 sqft of living space. The layout is great for a family that needs some space to spread out. There are two living rooms, one on each level.



Available immediately.



Please reach out with any questions or to set up a showing. Text is best during the day.



Thanks,



Jake

(303) 746-5863

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136233p

