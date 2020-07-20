All apartments in Denver
5121 Meade St.

5121 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Berkeley 6 Bedroom (one block west of Regis) - Property Id: 136233

Large 6 bedroom rental in Berkeley. Great Berkeley/Sunnyside/Regis location. Just 1 block west of Regis University. Walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants. Also, this house is so close to the Highlands and Tennyson Street with some of the hottest restaurants and shops in Denver. The location couldn't be better on this quiet, well maintained street.

This all brick house has slab granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, excellent finishes and updated bathrooms. Tons of character with over 2200 sqft of living space. The layout is great for a family that needs some space to spread out. There are two living rooms, one on each level.

Available immediately.

Please reach out with any questions or to set up a showing. Text is best during the day.

Thanks,

Jake
(303) 746-5863
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136233p
Property Id 136233

(RLNE5009535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Meade St. have any available units?
5121 Meade St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Meade St. have?
Some of 5121 Meade St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Meade St. currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Meade St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Meade St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Meade St. is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Meade St. offer parking?
No, 5121 Meade St. does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Meade St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 Meade St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Meade St. have a pool?
No, 5121 Meade St. does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Meade St. have accessible units?
No, 5121 Meade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Meade St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Meade St. has units with dishwashers.
