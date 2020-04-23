511 Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

This is an early 1900s period row home. Exposed brick walls, hardwoods throughout with slate floors in the kitchen, front, and back porch areas. Included is a large backyard area for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops add to the modern updates of this home. Several restaurants are 1 block away including sushi, italian, mexican, bbq, and pablos coffee house. Safeway grocery store is a short 4 block walk, where many more restaurants and shops reside. I am looking for a responsible tenant to take good care of this fantastic home. No pets please. Available July 1, 2020.