511 Washington Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:57 PM

511 Washington Street

511 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This is an early 1900s period row home. Exposed brick walls, hardwoods throughout with slate floors in the kitchen, front, and back porch areas. Included is a large backyard area for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops add to the modern updates of this home. Several restaurants are 1 block away including sushi, italian, mexican, bbq, and pablos coffee house. Safeway grocery store is a short 4 block walk, where many more restaurants and shops reside. I am looking for a responsible tenant to take good care of this fantastic home. No pets please. Available July 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Washington Street have any available units?
511 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Washington Street have?
Some of 511 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 511 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 511 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 511 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 511 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
