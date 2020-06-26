All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

5025 Elm Ct

5025 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Elm Court, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5025 Elm Ct Available 07/06/19 3BD, 2BA Home with Fenced Back Yard, Covered Patio, and 2-car Garage - Updated Chaffee Park home comes with hardwood floors and modern finishes throughout. Built-in entertainment center in the living room, with covered patio off the kitchen, leading into a large fenced back yard. Easy access to Downtown Denver, I-70, I-25, and I-76. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3718291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Elm Ct have any available units?
5025 Elm Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Elm Ct have?
Some of 5025 Elm Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Elm Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Elm Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Elm Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Elm Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Elm Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Elm Ct offers parking.
Does 5025 Elm Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Elm Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Elm Ct have a pool?
No, 5025 Elm Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Elm Ct have accessible units?
No, 5025 Elm Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Elm Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Elm Ct has units with dishwashers.
