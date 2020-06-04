All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4995 Irving.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4995 Irving
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

4995 Irving

4995 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4995 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath house ACROSS THE STREET from Regis University! The location can not get any better! Large attached garage. This home has large bedrooms and a common living area perfect for hosting gatherings. Private parking garage on site and plenty of additional parking off the street. Just minutes from downtown and close to I-70 make for an easy commute. Convenient shopping and lots of restaurants nearby.

Available June 1st for the 2020-2021 school year!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Showing will begin in the coming days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4995 Irving have any available units?
4995 Irving doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4995 Irving currently offering any rent specials?
4995 Irving is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4995 Irving pet-friendly?
No, 4995 Irving is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4995 Irving offer parking?
Yes, 4995 Irving offers parking.
Does 4995 Irving have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4995 Irving offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4995 Irving have a pool?
No, 4995 Irving does not have a pool.
Does 4995 Irving have accessible units?
No, 4995 Irving does not have accessible units.
Does 4995 Irving have units with dishwashers?
No, 4995 Irving does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4995 Irving have units with air conditioning?
No, 4995 Irving does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University