4993 Billings Street

Amenities
4 Bed 3 Bath Near Montbello Central Park with Option to Buy - Come see this great property at 4993 Billings St. Currently under improvements this home features natural wood cabinetry, gas fireplace, 2 car garage.
This Home Features
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
Tile Floors
New Carpet
Gas Fireplace
Finished Basement
Huge Corner Lot
Unique Floorplan
Rental Terms
Rent - $ 2095
Application Fee - $45
Security Deposit - $ 2095
For more information or to schedule a showing contact Andy at andy.hoss@realatlas.com
(RLNE3581692)