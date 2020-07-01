All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4993 Billings Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4993 Billings Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

4993 Billings Street

4993 Billings St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Montbello
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4993 Billings St, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4993 Billings Street Available 01/01/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Near Montbello Central Park with Option to Buy - Come see this great property at 4993 Billings St. Currently under improvements this home features natural wood cabinetry, gas fireplace, 2 car garage.

This Home Features
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
Tile Floors
New Carpet
Gas Fireplace
Finished Basement
Huge Corner Lot
Unique Floorplan

Rental Terms
Rent - $ 2195
Application Fee - $45
Security Deposit - $ 2195

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Andy at andy.hoss@realatlas.com

(RLNE3581692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4993 Billings Street have any available units?
4993 Billings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4993 Billings Street currently offering any rent specials?
4993 Billings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4993 Billings Street pet-friendly?
No, 4993 Billings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4993 Billings Street offer parking?
Yes, 4993 Billings Street offers parking.
Does 4993 Billings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4993 Billings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4993 Billings Street have a pool?
No, 4993 Billings Street does not have a pool.
Does 4993 Billings Street have accessible units?
No, 4993 Billings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4993 Billings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4993 Billings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4993 Billings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4993 Billings Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University