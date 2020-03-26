All apartments in Denver
4960 Milwaukee Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4960 Milwaukee Street

4960 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

4960 Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in Swansea! Great access to downtown & I-70 & Option to Buy!!! - This lovely 3 bed 1 bath home is minutes away from downtown, close to the stock show redevelopment area, and 2 blocks from Swansea Rec Center & Park. Easy access to I-70 and gateway to the mountains. This home also boasts new flooring throughout in a unique floor plan with built in china cabinets.

Other amenities include :

Lovely kitchen
Large yard
Large storage shed
Pet friendly
Rent to Own options Available

Rent: $1795
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1795
Pet Policy - Pets require a $200 non-refundable fee/pet and $25/pet/month rent.

For more information or to schedule a showing please text Andy at 319-431-8909

(RLNE3449057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 Milwaukee Street have any available units?
4960 Milwaukee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4960 Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Milwaukee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4960 Milwaukee Street is pet friendly.
Does 4960 Milwaukee Street offer parking?
No, 4960 Milwaukee Street does not offer parking.
Does 4960 Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 Milwaukee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 4960 Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 4960 Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 4960 Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 Milwaukee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 Milwaukee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4960 Milwaukee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
