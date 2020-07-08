All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:06 PM

4951 Quentin St

4951 Quentin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4951 Quentin Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** 4951 Quentin St, Denver, CO is a single-family home that contains 1,620 sq ft and was built in 1998. It contains 4-bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has new paint, new appliances, and is nicely updated. Hard surface flooring and big windows make the space feel open and bright. Big bedrooms and nicely updated bathrooms make this a great home. 2-car detached garage for additional storage. Washer/Dryer hookups.

Conveniently located in Montbello with close proximity to I70, I225. Quickly get downtown or to the airport. Lots of dining, entertainment, and shopping options in surrounding area.

No smoking, pets considered case by case. $25 per pet, per month, additional rent. Tenant placement provided by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Quentin St have any available units?
4951 Quentin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4951 Quentin St have?
Some of 4951 Quentin St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 Quentin St currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Quentin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Quentin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4951 Quentin St is pet friendly.
Does 4951 Quentin St offer parking?
Yes, 4951 Quentin St offers parking.
Does 4951 Quentin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 Quentin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Quentin St have a pool?
No, 4951 Quentin St does not have a pool.
Does 4951 Quentin St have accessible units?
No, 4951 Quentin St does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Quentin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 Quentin St does not have units with dishwashers.

