Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** 4951 Quentin St, Denver, CO is a single-family home that contains 1,620 sq ft and was built in 1998. It contains 4-bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has new paint, new appliances, and is nicely updated. Hard surface flooring and big windows make the space feel open and bright. Big bedrooms and nicely updated bathrooms make this a great home. 2-car detached garage for additional storage. Washer/Dryer hookups.



Conveniently located in Montbello with close proximity to I70, I225. Quickly get downtown or to the airport. Lots of dining, entertainment, and shopping options in surrounding area.



No smoking, pets considered case by case. $25 per pet, per month, additional rent. Tenant placement provided by Rivendell Real Estate.