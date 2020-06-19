All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4896 Umatilla St

4896 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

4896 Umatilla Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom ranch in Chaffee Park-Must See! - Property Id: 288081

Incredible 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Chaffee Park Heights. This home has been updated over the years. Open floor plan is great for entertaining and hosting guests. Beautiful hardwood floors, Both bathrooms have been updated, the kitchen features beautiful cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Covered front and back patios perfect for hanging out, private and well maintained back yard. Tons of storage in the unfinished basement, washer / dryer, off street parking, easy access to I-25, downtown and minutes from the Highlands. Must See! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288081
Property Id 288081

(RLNE5811698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4896 Umatilla St have any available units?
4896 Umatilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4896 Umatilla St have?
Some of 4896 Umatilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4896 Umatilla St currently offering any rent specials?
4896 Umatilla St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4896 Umatilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4896 Umatilla St is pet friendly.
Does 4896 Umatilla St offer parking?
Yes, 4896 Umatilla St does offer parking.
Does 4896 Umatilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4896 Umatilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4896 Umatilla St have a pool?
No, 4896 Umatilla St does not have a pool.
Does 4896 Umatilla St have accessible units?
No, 4896 Umatilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 4896 Umatilla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4896 Umatilla St has units with dishwashers.
