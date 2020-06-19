4896 Umatilla St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 3 bedroom ranch in Chaffee Park-Must See! - Property Id: 288081



Incredible 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Chaffee Park Heights. This home has been updated over the years. Open floor plan is great for entertaining and hosting guests. Beautiful hardwood floors, Both bathrooms have been updated, the kitchen features beautiful cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Covered front and back patios perfect for hanging out, private and well maintained back yard. Tons of storage in the unfinished basement, washer / dryer, off street parking, easy access to I-25, downtown and minutes from the Highlands. Must See! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

