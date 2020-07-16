4888 W Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal parking gym elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking internet access

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in * Clean 2 bedroom brick duplex * New paint * Newer carpet & luxury plank vinyl flooring * Large living room at the entrance * Eat-in kitchen with back door to nice sized fenced yard * Washer / dryer hookups * Off-street parking * Water, sewer and trash included in the rent Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990