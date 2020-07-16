All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:26 PM

4888 W Kentucky Avenue

4888 West Kentucky Avenue · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4888 West Kentucky Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
parking
gym
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in * Clean 2 bedroom brick duplex * New paint * Newer carpet & luxury plank vinyl flooring * Large living room at the entrance * Eat-in kitchen with back door to nice sized fenced yard * Washer / dryer hookups * Off-street parking * Water, sewer and trash included in the rent Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4888 W Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
4888 W Kentucky Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4888 W Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 4888 W Kentucky Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4888 W Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4888 W Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4888 W Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4888 W Kentucky Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4888 W Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4888 W Kentucky Avenue offers parking.
Does 4888 W Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4888 W Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4888 W Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 4888 W Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4888 W Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4888 W Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4888 W Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4888 W Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
