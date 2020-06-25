All apartments in Denver
4875 S Balsam Way
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

4875 S Balsam Way

4875 South Balsam Way · No Longer Available
Location

4875 South Balsam Way, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
With new paint and floors this property will impress you immediately! As you enter, you will love the open floor plan. The family room features a beautiful fireplace and opens onto your private balcony. The kitchen features lots of cabinet and countertop space and opens into your eating area making it perfect for entertaining! As you walk down the hallway, you will find a full bathroom and large bedroom. Split on the other side is a spacious master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet and in-suite bathroom with duel vanities and a large soaking tub. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. This unit does include a 1 car detached garage as well as 1 assigned parking space and guest parking. Community features include a clubhouse complete with a game room, gym and community pool with grilling areas. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 S Balsam Way have any available units?
4875 S Balsam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4875 S Balsam Way have?
Some of 4875 S Balsam Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4875 S Balsam Way currently offering any rent specials?
4875 S Balsam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 S Balsam Way pet-friendly?
No, 4875 S Balsam Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4875 S Balsam Way offer parking?
Yes, 4875 S Balsam Way offers parking.
Does 4875 S Balsam Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4875 S Balsam Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 S Balsam Way have a pool?
Yes, 4875 S Balsam Way has a pool.
Does 4875 S Balsam Way have accessible units?
No, 4875 S Balsam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 S Balsam Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4875 S Balsam Way has units with dishwashers.

