4875 S Balsam Way

With new paint and floors this property will impress you immediately! As you enter, you will love the open floor plan. The family room features a beautiful fireplace and opens onto your private balcony. The kitchen features lots of cabinet and countertop space and opens into your eating area making it perfect for entertaining! As you walk down the hallway, you will find a full bathroom and large bedroom. Split on the other side is a spacious master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet and in-suite bathroom with duel vanities and a large soaking tub. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. This unit does include a 1 car detached garage as well as 1 assigned parking space and guest parking. Community features include a clubhouse complete with a game room, gym and community pool with grilling areas. Close to dining, shopping and more!