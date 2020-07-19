All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

4865 Shoshone St

4865 North Shoshone Street · No Longer Available
Location

4865 North Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
yoga
To Schedule a showing please contact Jennifer at rentvestpm.com or Please copy this into your browser:
https
app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestdenver
This home is stunning! Meticulously remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is loaded with upgrades. The large fenced yard is an entertainer's dream. Top it all off with an over-sized 2 car garage and additional parking, you wont want to miss this one!
Immediate access to I-70, I-25, and I-76, as well as Coors Field and Mile High Stadium! Just 20 minutes to DIA or Jefferson County Government Campus. Fresh farm stand blocks away and several schools for families! This quickly growing neighborhood is Close to light rail stations, historic Lohi District with trendy restaurants, yoga studios, and local artisan shops. Walking distance to STRIVE school, locally-owned coffee house, shopping, and taverns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 Shoshone St have any available units?
4865 Shoshone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4865 Shoshone St have?
Some of 4865 Shoshone St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 Shoshone St currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Shoshone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Shoshone St pet-friendly?
No, 4865 Shoshone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4865 Shoshone St offer parking?
Yes, 4865 Shoshone St offers parking.
Does 4865 Shoshone St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4865 Shoshone St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Shoshone St have a pool?
No, 4865 Shoshone St does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Shoshone St have accessible units?
No, 4865 Shoshone St does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Shoshone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 Shoshone St has units with dishwashers.
