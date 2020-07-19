4865 Shoshone St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage yoga

This home is stunning! Meticulously remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is loaded with upgrades. The large fenced yard is an entertainer's dream. Top it all off with an over-sized 2 car garage and additional parking, you wont want to miss this one!

Immediate access to I-70, I-25, and I-76, as well as Coors Field and Mile High Stadium! Just 20 minutes to DIA or Jefferson County Government Campus. Fresh farm stand blocks away and several schools for families! This quickly growing neighborhood is Close to light rail stations, historic Lohi District with trendy restaurants, yoga studios, and local artisan shops. Walking distance to STRIVE school, locally-owned coffee house, shopping, and taverns.