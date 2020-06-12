All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

4855 Ceylon Way

4855 North Ceylon Way · No Longer Available
Location

4855 North Ceylon Way, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
One of Oakwood's most popular floor plans, this home is located in the Heart of Green Valley Ranch. The open floor plan on the main level offers easy living. Large gourmet kitchen with sit-up island opens to the living area. Formal dining room is ideal for entertaining. A private study/den is located right off front entry way. The fully finished basement offers additional space for your enjoyment with large theater/recreation room as well as an additional bedroom and full bath. The stunning master suite with walk in shower and closet is on the upper level as well as 4 additional bedrooms & 2 additional full baths. There is a huge bonus 3rd floor entertainment room and flex space. Enjoy the evenings on the back deck and private yard. Just a short distance to the library, schools, grocery stores, and play grounds! Be first to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Ceylon Way have any available units?
4855 Ceylon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 Ceylon Way have?
Some of 4855 Ceylon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Ceylon Way currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Ceylon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Ceylon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 Ceylon Way is pet friendly.
Does 4855 Ceylon Way offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Ceylon Way offers parking.
Does 4855 Ceylon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 Ceylon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Ceylon Way have a pool?
No, 4855 Ceylon Way does not have a pool.
Does 4855 Ceylon Way have accessible units?
No, 4855 Ceylon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Ceylon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 Ceylon Way has units with dishwashers.
