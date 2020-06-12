4855 Ceylon Way

Amenities

One of Oakwood's most popular floor plans, this home is located in the Heart of Green Valley Ranch. The open floor plan on the main level offers easy living. Large gourmet kitchen with sit-up island opens to the living area. Formal dining room is ideal for entertaining. A private study/den is located right off front entry way. The fully finished basement offers additional space for your enjoyment with large theater/recreation room as well as an additional bedroom and full bath. The stunning master suite with walk in shower and closet is on the upper level as well as 4 additional bedrooms & 2 additional full baths. There is a huge bonus 3rd floor entertainment room and flex space. Enjoy the evenings on the back deck and private yard. Just a short distance to the library, schools, grocery stores, and play grounds! Be first to see this home.