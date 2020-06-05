All apartments in Denver
484 Josephine Street

484 Josephine Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

484 Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 484 Josephine Street · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LIGHT FILLED 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! Available NOW! - Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in great location! Perfect for someone who is relocating or in between moves and looking for a convenient location and low maintenance home! This townhome is near many great restaurants and shops and the walkability score is 91! This townhome has a great, open layout with hardwood floors and carpet. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The living area walks out to a spacious deck, with a grill, table and chairs, and raised garden beds! Comes with 1 parking spot in the garage and 2 street permits. Dogs negotiable.

Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

Video showing: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MDXL8tUJzhV

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2705922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Josephine Street have any available units?
484 Josephine Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 Josephine Street have?
Some of 484 Josephine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
484 Josephine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 484 Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 484 Josephine Street does offer parking.
Does 484 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 484 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
