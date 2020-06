Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available for a May 1st. Move in day.

This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is available in the highly desirable West Highlands neighborhood of Denver.

Unit tastefully remodeled. Includes washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard. Located close to shopping, dining, and Schools. Utilities are split with upstairs unit 50/50 and billed by Cityscape Real Estate. No pets.