All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 480 South Marion Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
480 South Marion Parkway
Last updated November 26 2019 at 4:14 PM

480 South Marion Parkway

480 South Marion Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

480 South Marion Parkway, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 19th or up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Don't miss this opportunity to live across the street from Wash Park in one of Denver's most desirable buildings, Park Lane Condominiums! This condo features tile and professionally-shampooed carpet flooring, white kitchen cabinetry, lots of closet space, a patio that looks out onto Wash Park, a community swimming pool + fitness center and more! Shared laundry facilities for residents on the lower level. Parking spaces may be available through the HOA. Water/sewer, gas and trash are all included for no additional monthly fee! Electricity must be set up in the resident's own name. Sorry, no pets per HOA regulations

Pets - No
Utilities included - Gas, Water, Trash, Sewer
Laundry - Shared laundry facilities
Parking - Thru HOA

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 South Marion Parkway have any available units?
480 South Marion Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 South Marion Parkway have?
Some of 480 South Marion Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 South Marion Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
480 South Marion Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 South Marion Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 South Marion Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 480 South Marion Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 480 South Marion Parkway offers parking.
Does 480 South Marion Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 South Marion Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 South Marion Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 480 South Marion Parkway has a pool.
Does 480 South Marion Parkway have accessible units?
No, 480 South Marion Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 480 South Marion Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 South Marion Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University