Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

480 S Marion Pkwy 1403

480 S Marion Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

480 S Marion Pkwy, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 Available 05/15/19 Updated 2BD, 2BA Wash Park Condo with Amenities and Stunning Views of the Rocky Mountains - Steps from one of the most beautiful parks in Denver, with close proximity to the Cherry Creek shopping district. Enjoy exquisite views of both the City and Mountains from your own private balcony, and a wide range of building amenities.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*$75 for one spot; free street-parking
*There is a HOA move-in/move-out fee of $150
*There is a $50 monthly utility fee for basic internet/cable, water, sewer, and garbage
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

www.keyrenterdenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3845468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 have any available units?
480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 have?
Some of 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 currently offering any rent specials?
480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 pet-friendly?
No, 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 offer parking?
No, 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 does not offer parking.
Does 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 have a pool?
Yes, 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 has a pool.
Does 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 have accessible units?
No, 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 does not have accessible units.
Does 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 S Marion Pkwy 1403 has units with dishwashers.
