- 961 Square feet - Back Yard with 2 Large Planting Beds - Air Conditioning! - Newly Remodeled - Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage - Stainless Steel Appliances - 2 equal sized large bedrooms with large Closets - Brazilian Cherry Hard Wood Floors - Wood Burning Fireplace - Private Backyard Patio - Washer and Dryer - No Pets - No Smoking - (New Sod Grass will be installed in the backyard prior to move-in)
Earliest move in date - 4/15. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108874 Property Id 108874
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4770 E Louisiana Ave have any available units?
4770 E Louisiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4770 E Louisiana Ave have?
Some of 4770 E Louisiana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4770 E Louisiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4770 E Louisiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.