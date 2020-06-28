All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

475 Olive St

475 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

475 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
pet friendly
475 Olive St Available 10/01/19 Quaint 3BD, 1.5BA Single Family Home with Off Street Parking and Private Backyard. - Charming ranch style home only half mile from Lowry Town Center. Walk in to the open concept living room, dining room area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Bonus room is attached to the back of the house, including a fireplace, half bath and French doors to the private backyard. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

*Available for a 6-9 month lease.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $70 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5127921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Olive St have any available units?
475 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Olive St have?
Some of 475 Olive St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
475 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 475 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 475 Olive St offers parking.
Does 475 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Olive St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Olive St have a pool?
No, 475 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 475 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 475 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Olive St has units with dishwashers.
