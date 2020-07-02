All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

475 N Washington Street

475 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

475 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
475 N Washington Street Available 03/01/20 Updated 2 bed 1 bath in Alamo Placita! Close to Downtown and Cherry Creek Bike Path. - 2 bed 1 bath Denver home for rent in Alamo Placita! Pets welcome. Available 3/01/2020! Stars & Stripes Homes welcomes you to this tastefully updated 2 bed 1 bath duplex home for rent in the highly desirable and historic Alamo Placita neighborhood. While maintaining its original charm, this home boasts an updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, slate tile in the bathroom, and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room to name a few! This home has a fantastic back yard thats perfect for entertaining, and the water/sewer bill and trash service is included in the rent! One car detached garage! Extremely close to so many amenities in Denver - Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek bike path, public transportation, walking distance to Alamo Placita and Cheesman Parks, Safeway, and many eateries. Wow this is it! Welcome home.

Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee, Due on day of move-in

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Please contact Molly for your showing today at 720.603.9722 or email Molly@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5467572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 N Washington Street have any available units?
475 N Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 N Washington Street have?
Some of 475 N Washington Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 N Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
475 N Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 N Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 N Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 475 N Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 475 N Washington Street offers parking.
Does 475 N Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 N Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 N Washington Street have a pool?
No, 475 N Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 475 N Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 475 N Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 475 N Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 N Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

