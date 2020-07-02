Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

475 N Washington Street Available 03/01/20 Updated 2 bed 1 bath in Alamo Placita! Close to Downtown and Cherry Creek Bike Path. - 2 bed 1 bath Denver home for rent in Alamo Placita! Pets welcome. Available 3/01/2020! Stars & Stripes Homes welcomes you to this tastefully updated 2 bed 1 bath duplex home for rent in the highly desirable and historic Alamo Placita neighborhood. While maintaining its original charm, this home boasts an updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, slate tile in the bathroom, and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room to name a few! This home has a fantastic back yard thats perfect for entertaining, and the water/sewer bill and trash service is included in the rent! One car detached garage! Extremely close to so many amenities in Denver - Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek bike path, public transportation, walking distance to Alamo Placita and Cheesman Parks, Safeway, and many eateries. Wow this is it! Welcome home.



Application Requirements:



640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee, Due on day of move-in



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Molly for your showing today at 720.603.9722 or email Molly@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



