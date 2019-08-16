All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

4735 West 2nd Avenue

4735 West 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4735 West 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Denver in the Barnum West.

All Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. + Xfinity WiFi
Is not pet friendly.

$2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.

* Basement is a separate part of the home. Setup as a Duplex. Our daugther uses it while attending college near by and as required by Denver Law, primary residence to rent as a short-term on AirBnB.

Both have private entries.

@ 12 mins to downtown Denver
On W 2nd Ave by Wionna and Wolff off of Sheridan and 6th Ave

Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
NO SHOES
NO PARTIES

For short-term:
On your arrival, compliments:
Breakfast treats (oatmeal / cereal) and snacks
Couple bottles of water
Coffees (k-cups) and teas

RENTAL OPTIONS
WEEKLY RATES:
Weekday rental = $90 per night + $50 cleaning fee
Weekend rental = $115 per night + $60 cleaning fee
Weekly rental = $615 for 7 days/6 nights + $80 cleaning fee
2 Week rental = $1200 for 14 days/13 nights + $100 cleaning fee
3 Week rental = $1800 for 21 days/20 nights + $120 cleaning fee

MONTHLY RATES:
Monthly rental = $2200 per month + $140 cleaning fee
Short-term (2-5 months) = $2100 per month + $160 cleaning fee + $1900 refundable deposit

Extended Stay of 6+ months = $2000 per month + $180 cleaning fee + $1900 refundable deposit

Please submit the form on this page or contact Angela Ellis at 858-722-9593 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 West 2nd Avenue have any available units?
4735 West 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 West 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 4735 West 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 West 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4735 West 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 West 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4735 West 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4735 West 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 4735 West 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4735 West 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4735 West 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 West 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4735 West 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4735 West 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4735 West 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 West 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 West 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

