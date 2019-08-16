4735 West 2nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Denver in the Barnum West.



All Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. + Xfinity WiFi

Is not pet friendly.



$2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.



* Basement is a separate part of the home. Setup as a Duplex. Our daugther uses it while attending college near by and as required by Denver Law, primary residence to rent as a short-term on AirBnB.



Both have private entries.



@ 12 mins to downtown Denver

On W 2nd Ave by Wionna and Wolff off of Sheridan and 6th Ave



Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

NO SHOES

NO PARTIES



For short-term:

On your arrival, compliments:

Breakfast treats (oatmeal / cereal) and snacks

Couple bottles of water

Coffees (k-cups) and teas



RENTAL OPTIONS

WEEKLY RATES:

Weekday rental = $90 per night + $50 cleaning fee

Weekend rental = $115 per night + $60 cleaning fee

Weekly rental = $615 for 7 days/6 nights + $80 cleaning fee

2 Week rental = $1200 for 14 days/13 nights + $100 cleaning fee

3 Week rental = $1800 for 21 days/20 nights + $120 cleaning fee



MONTHLY RATES:

Monthly rental = $2200 per month + $140 cleaning fee

Short-term (2-5 months) = $2100 per month + $160 cleaning fee + $1900 refundable deposit



Extended Stay of 6+ months = $2000 per month + $180 cleaning fee + $1900 refundable deposit



Please submit the form on this page or contact Angela Ellis at 858-722-9593 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.