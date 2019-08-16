4735 West 2nd Avenue

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Denver in the Barnum West.
All Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. + Xfinity WiFi
Is not pet friendly.
$2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.
* Basement is a separate part of the home. Setup as a Duplex. Our daugther uses it while attending college near by and as required by Denver Law, primary residence to rent as a short-term on AirBnB.
Both have private entries.
@ 12 mins to downtown Denver
On W 2nd Ave by Wionna and Wolff off of Sheridan and 6th Ave
Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
NO SHOES
NO PARTIES
For short-term:
On your arrival, compliments:
Breakfast treats (oatmeal / cereal) and snacks
Couple bottles of water
Coffees (k-cups) and teas
RENTAL OPTIONS
WEEKLY RATES:
Weekday rental = $90 per night + $50 cleaning fee
Weekend rental = $115 per night + $60 cleaning fee
Weekly rental = $615 for 7 days/6 nights + $80 cleaning fee
2 Week rental = $1200 for 14 days/13 nights + $100 cleaning fee
3 Week rental = $1800 for 21 days/20 nights + $120 cleaning fee
MONTHLY RATES:
Monthly rental = $2200 per month + $140 cleaning fee
Short-term (2-5 months) = $2100 per month + $160 cleaning fee + $1900 refundable deposit
Extended Stay of 6+ months = $2000 per month + $180 cleaning fee + $1900 refundable deposit
Please submit the form on this page or contact Angela Ellis at 858-722-9593 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.