All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4728 W 32nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4728 W 32nd Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

4728 W 32nd Ave

4728 West 32nd Avenue · (303) 808-9233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4728 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Walk to Sloan's, Highland Square, SloHi, and more! - Property Id: 115477

Totally remodeled mid-century charmer is perfectly located in the coveted Highlands neighborhood! Walking distance to Highland Square (and Sunday Farmer's Markets), Berkeley/Tennyson, SloHi, and Sloan's Lake! The kitchen shines with quartz countertops, under-cabinetry lighting, soft-close drawers, built-in island seating, and SS appliances. The backyard is a shared, landscaped, fenced urban retreat. 1 car detached garage with 1 other reserved parking spot off of the alley + plenty of street parking. WiFi is included in rent and the home has central A/C and a washer/dryer. If you are looking to buy a home, landlord can expire lease on closing date. This is the gem you have been waiting for! Unbeatable location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115477
Property Id 115477

(RLNE5867902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 W 32nd Ave have any available units?
4728 W 32nd Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 W 32nd Ave have?
Some of 4728 W 32nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 W 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4728 W 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 W 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4728 W 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4728 W 32nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4728 W 32nd Ave offers parking.
Does 4728 W 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4728 W 32nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 W 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4728 W 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4728 W 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4728 W 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 W 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 W 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4728 W 32nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity