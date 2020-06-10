4728 W 32nd Ave

Amenities

Walk to Sloan's, Highland Square, SloHi, and more!



Totally remodeled mid-century charmer is perfectly located in the coveted Highlands neighborhood! Walking distance to Highland Square (and Sunday Farmer's Markets), Berkeley/Tennyson, SloHi, and Sloan's Lake! The kitchen shines with quartz countertops, under-cabinetry lighting, soft-close drawers, built-in island seating, and SS appliances. The backyard is a shared, landscaped, fenced urban retreat. 1 car detached garage with 1 other reserved parking spot off of the alley + plenty of street parking. WiFi is included in rent and the home has central A/C and a washer/dryer. If you are looking to buy a home, landlord can expire lease on closing date. This is the gem you have been waiting for! Unbeatable location!

