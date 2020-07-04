All apartments in Denver
4704 Walden Street
4704 Walden Street

4704 North Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

4704 North Walden Street, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c52439053 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all our current listings.*** Welcome Home! Model home with all the bells and whistles! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with 1960 square feet! Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level which offers a spacious, open floor plan. The high ceilings add to the airy, light ambiance of home. The eat in Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, pantry and a large island/breakfast bar. The patio is conveniently located off the kitchen and is settled in a nicely landscaped, (soon to be) fenced backyard. The second level includes Master Suite with walk-in closet and 5 piece Bath with soaking tub. 2 car attached Garage. Just blocks from Soar Charter School, DSST High School and in close proximity to shopping areas as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access. Showings will be available on June 28th Available June 28th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Walden Street have any available units?
4704 Walden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Walden Street have?
Some of 4704 Walden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Walden Street currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Walden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Walden Street pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Walden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4704 Walden Street offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Walden Street offers parking.
Does 4704 Walden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Walden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Walden Street have a pool?
No, 4704 Walden Street does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Walden Street have accessible units?
No, 4704 Walden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Walden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Walden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

