4704 Walden Street

Amenities

Welcome Home! Model home with all the bells and whistles! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with 1960 square feet! Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level which offers a spacious, open floor plan. The high ceilings add to the airy, light ambiance of home. The eat in Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, pantry and a large island/breakfast bar. The patio is conveniently located off the kitchen and is settled in a nicely landscaped, (soon to be) fenced backyard. The second level includes Master Suite with walk-in closet and 5 piece Bath with soaking tub. 2 car attached Garage. Just blocks from Soar Charter School, DSST High School and in close proximity to shopping areas as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access. Available June 28th