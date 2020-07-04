Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 5 bed Ranch w/ mother in law suite featuring full kitchen and bath in finished basement! AC, Yard, Garage! - Tour today!!



Jason- 970-391-1943



Welcome home to our latest 5 bedroom 3 bath Ranch in popular Berkeley neighborhood of Denver. With a fully functioning mother in law suite in the finished basement there is plenty of room for you and your guests.



Located at 4680 N Raleigh St Denver, CO 80212 this beautiful home will be ready for move in February 1, 2020. Interested applicants should reach me to schedule a time to tour.



Jason- 970-391-1943. Text is preferred, please reference Raleigh.

Jason.jones@realatlas.com



An easy walk to the popular Tennyson St Shopping district as well as Rock Mountain Park and Berkeley Park. Less than a mile to Regis University and easy access to I-70 and I-25 for commuting purposes. Across the street from Centennial Elementary on a quaint tree lined street.



Featuring:



Hardwoods and tiled flooring mix,

Plenty of windows let the light shine in,

Well manicured lawn with privacy fenced backyard,

Covered front patio

Sprinkler system

Central AC

Central Heat

3 bedrooms up,

2 bedrooms down,

2 bath up,

1 bath down,

Laundry room,

Pass through kitchen with additional entry door,

Basement offers separate entry,



Fenced in backyard with plenty of privacy. Friendly neighbors and welcoming neighborhood!



$45 application fee used to perform background check. Tenant responsible for utilities (electric & water). Pets negotiable.



Please no short term rental inquiries. Longer term leases negotiable.



Rent $2795.00

Deposit $2795.00

Application $45 per adult, must provide verification of income meeting 3x household income.

We screen credit, criminal, and eviction records.



Interested?! Contact us today to schedule a time to tour your new home.



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate



(RLNE5186175)