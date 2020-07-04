Amenities
Beautiful 5 bed Ranch w/ mother in law suite featuring full kitchen and bath in finished basement! AC, Yard, Garage! - Tour today!!
Jason- 970-391-1943
Welcome home to our latest 5 bedroom 3 bath Ranch in popular Berkeley neighborhood of Denver. With a fully functioning mother in law suite in the finished basement there is plenty of room for you and your guests.
Located at 4680 N Raleigh St Denver, CO 80212 this beautiful home will be ready for move in February 1, 2020. Interested applicants should reach me to schedule a time to tour.
please reference Raleigh.
Jason.jones@realatlas.com
An easy walk to the popular Tennyson St Shopping district as well as Rock Mountain Park and Berkeley Park. Less than a mile to Regis University and easy access to I-70 and I-25 for commuting purposes. Across the street from Centennial Elementary on a quaint tree lined street.
Featuring:
Hardwoods and tiled flooring mix,
Plenty of windows let the light shine in,
Well manicured lawn with privacy fenced backyard,
Covered front patio
Sprinkler system
Central AC
Central Heat
3 bedrooms up,
2 bedrooms down,
2 bath up,
1 bath down,
Laundry room,
Pass through kitchen with additional entry door,
Basement offers separate entry,
Fenced in backyard with plenty of privacy. Friendly neighbors and welcoming neighborhood!
$45 application fee used to perform background check. Tenant responsible for utilities (electric & water). Pets negotiable.
Please no short term rental inquiries. Longer term leases negotiable.
Rent $2795.00
Deposit $2795.00
Application $45 per adult, must provide verification of income meeting 3x household income.
We screen credit, criminal, and eviction records.
Interested?! Contact us today to schedule a time to tour your new home.
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
