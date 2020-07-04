All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4680 N Raleigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4680 N Raleigh St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4680 N Raleigh St

4680 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4680 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bed Ranch w/ mother in law suite featuring full kitchen and bath in finished basement! AC, Yard, Garage! - Tour today!!

Jason- 970-391-1943

Welcome home to our latest 5 bedroom 3 bath Ranch in popular Berkeley neighborhood of Denver. With a fully functioning mother in law suite in the finished basement there is plenty of room for you and your guests.

Located at 4680 N Raleigh St Denver, CO 80212 this beautiful home will be ready for move in February 1, 2020. Interested applicants should reach me to schedule a time to tour.

Jason- 970-391-1943. Text is preferred, please reference Raleigh.
Jason.jones@realatlas.com

An easy walk to the popular Tennyson St Shopping district as well as Rock Mountain Park and Berkeley Park. Less than a mile to Regis University and easy access to I-70 and I-25 for commuting purposes. Across the street from Centennial Elementary on a quaint tree lined street.

Featuring:

Hardwoods and tiled flooring mix,
Plenty of windows let the light shine in,
Well manicured lawn with privacy fenced backyard,
Covered front patio
Sprinkler system
Central AC
Central Heat
3 bedrooms up,
2 bedrooms down,
2 bath up,
1 bath down,
Laundry room,
Pass through kitchen with additional entry door,
Basement offers separate entry,

Fenced in backyard with plenty of privacy. Friendly neighbors and welcoming neighborhood!

$45 application fee used to perform background check. Tenant responsible for utilities (electric & water). Pets negotiable.

Please no short term rental inquiries. Longer term leases negotiable.

Rent $2795.00
Deposit $2795.00
Application $45 per adult, must provide verification of income meeting 3x household income.
We screen credit, criminal, and eviction records.

Interested?! Contact us today to schedule a time to tour your new home.

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE5186175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 N Raleigh St have any available units?
4680 N Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4680 N Raleigh St have?
Some of 4680 N Raleigh St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4680 N Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
4680 N Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 N Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4680 N Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 4680 N Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 4680 N Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 4680 N Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4680 N Raleigh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 N Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 4680 N Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 4680 N Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 4680 N Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 N Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4680 N Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University